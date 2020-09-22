http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/evRQhhF3GHQ/

A video posted on Twitter shows a black man in a Portland, Oregon, neighborhood over the weekend confronting Antifa protesters who have conducted violent and destructive events nightly for months.

Based man railing the #Portland kids for not even being from the area. “Whose house is this?! You don’t even know! Cause you don’t live here!” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SD1gjS7QMt — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 21, 2020

The man stops his car in the street to address a group assembled in what looks like a neighborhood park.

“I got something to say, I got something to say… what do you represent?” the man said. “You don’t represent this motherf***er!”

“You don’t know whose house that was, whose house that was… you don’t know cause you ain’t from here,” the man said. “Whose house is this is on the corner right here? You don’t know because you ain’t from here Mother F***ers.”

“But you come here and you got a mother fucking little situation for us,” the man said. “How we supposed to be.”

One man in the video is heard to be claiming that he lives in Portland.

