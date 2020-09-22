https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517508-potential-trump-nominee-volunteered-for-bidens-1987-campaign

One of the top candidates on President TrumpDonald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees volunteered for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE’s 1987 presidential bid, CNN reported.

Trump on Monday told Fox News that he was considering five candidates for the vacancy on the court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE last week. Trump noted a potential nominee “from Michigan,” referring to Judge Joan Larsen, an administration official confirmed to the network.

The president appointed Larsen to the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017.

Larson disclosed at the time that she “did some low-level volunteer work” like stuffing envelopes and making phone calls for Biden’s campaign in Iowa at the time, CNN noted. Biden would later lose the Democratic president nomination to Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

The judge is a member of the Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation. She also served in the Department of Justice under President George W. Bush’s administrations, in addition to serving as a clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia.

She was also a Michigan Supreme Court judge.

Larson was vetted for the highest court when she was considered in 2018 by the Trump administration for the seat currently filled by Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Tumultuous court battle upends fight for Senate Fox’s Napolitano: Supreme Court confirmation hearings will be ‘World War III of political battles’ MORE.

