September 22, 2020

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS FIGHTING HARMFUL IDEOLOGIES THAT CAUSE DIVISION IN OUR FEDERAL WORKPLACES

“In the face of lies meant to divide us, demoralize us, and diminish us, we will show that the story of America unites us, inspires us, includes us all, and makes everyone free.” – President Donald J. Trump

PROMOTING UNITY: President Donald J. Trump is taking action to promote unity in the Federal workforce by combating harmful and offensive race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating.

* The President signed an Executive Order to end training sessions based on race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating in the Federal workforce, the Uniformed Services, and among Federal contractors.

* This order will prohibit Federal agencies and Federal contractors from conducting training that promotes race stereotyping, for example, by portraying certain races as oppressors by virtue of their birth.

* This damaging ideology causes great division and is rooted in misrepresentations about human nature, our history, our founding principles, and our Nation’s unique role in the world.

+ Research shows that blame-focused diversity training reinforces biases and decreases opportunities for minorities.

* President Trump’s order ensures that Americans’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars support unity in our Nation instead of promoting radical ideologies that divide Americans by race or sex.

* This order encourages diversity training that promotes inclusive workplaces where no one feels marginalized because of his or her race or sex.

COMBATING A DIVISIVE IDEOLOGY: The President’s order is necessary to combat a radical ideology that has infiltrated diversity training throughout American institutions.

* Federal employees and employees of Federal contractors have been required to attend training in which they are indoctrinated with radical and harmful instruction.

* The Department of the Treasury instructed employees to avoid “narrative[s]” that Americans should “be more color-blind.” That same session promoted the radical idea that “virtually all White people, regardless of how ‘woke’ they are, contribute to racism.”

* Employees at Argonne National Laboratories were told that racism “is interwoven into every fabric of America.”

DEFENDING OUR HISTORY: President Trump will always protect America’s ideals and traditions while defending our Nation’s incredible history.

* President Trump has decried the purposeful distortion of America’s history and taken action to promote knowledge of our Nation’s true story, values, and ideals.

* Just this week, the President brought together scholars in our Nation’s capital to convene the very first White House Conference on American History.

* To combat disinformation taught in American schools, the President has announced the 1776 Commission, which will promote patriotic education.

* President Trump issued an Executive Order to construct a National Garden of American Heroes, memorializing the extraordinary people who made positive contributions to America.

* The President took executive action to ensure that those who seek to destroy and dishonor our history by tearing down our monuments are prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.

