https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-supreme-court-pick-to-be-announced-saturday-at-white-house

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he’ll announce his choice for the Supreme Court this coming Saturday at the White House.

The president added, “Exact time TBA.”

Trump has vowed to announce a pick for the high court promptly. The seat was vacated on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last Friday at age 87 following cancer complications.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

