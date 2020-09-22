https://hannity.com/media-room/press-sec-dems-are-on-a-search-and-destroy-mission-don-lemon-just-said-the-quiet-part-out-loud/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called-out Democratic lawmakers and their efforts to obstruct President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Tuesday; saying the party is on a mission to “search and destroy” the Constitutional process.

“Democrats cannot win their argument on the merits. They cannot win on precedent. So they must search and destroy. Don Lemon said the quiet — the quiet part out loud last night.”

.@PressSec McEnany: “Democrats cannot win their argument on the merits. They cannot win on precedent. So they must search and destroy. @donlemon said the quiet — the quiet part out loud last night.” pic.twitter.com/13oBMYkxoc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

Lemon called for an outright political revolution across the United States Monday night; saying it’s time to “blow up the entire system, get rid of the electoral college” and “stack the courts” with Democrats.

“We’re going to have to blow up the entire system. You know what we have to do? Honestly? We’re going to have to get rid of the Electoral College. The minority in this country decides who the judges are they decide who the President is,” said Lemon.

UNHINGED: CNN’s Don Lemon: “we’re going to have to blow up the entire system”https://t.co/RJ7tTPEyyd pic.twitter.com/gA5UftwnDy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020

“If Joe Biden wins the Democrats can stack the courts, and they can do that amendment and they can get it passed,” he added.

Watch Lemon’s comments above.

