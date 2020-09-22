https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f6a49b09c700521449a7ee9
Boris Johnson called on the British public to ‘get through this winter together’ and said the people need to ‘summon the discipline that will carry us through’….
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using every arrow in her quiver to try to thwart President Trump and Republican lawmakers from replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. The 80-year-old…
Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fighting over politics to the point that their relationship is in trouble?…
When Donald Trump bought a Beverly Hills mansion in 2007, he insisted the seller, Richard Cavalli, include a metal crucifix and several other religious artifacts that had belonged to Cavalli’s elderly…
An internet provider for a rural village in Wales has struggled for a year and a half to find the reason behind an extremely slow broadband connection, before finally tracing it to an old TV that inte…