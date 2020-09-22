https://www.dailywire.com/news/rapper-cardi-b-sued-after-denouncing-racist-maga-supporters-in-video

Rapper Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, have reportedly been slapped with a lawsuit after the pop icon denounced “racist MAGA supporters” in a video.

Earlier this month, Cardi B and Candace Owens tangled in a Twitter feud after the conservative commentator said that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was racist because he interviewed the rapper as part of his pitch to black voters. Owens claimed the stunt was a cheap appeal to the black community. During the argument, Cardi B tweeted a video of her sister arguing with Trump supporters at a beach, denouncing them as racist homophobes.

“You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” she tweeted.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

“Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out. They was harassing 2 Women! Ya going to catch the right f**kin one!” she later tweeted.

Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right fuckin one ! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVAB pic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

According to TMZ, the individuals in the video now claim that Cardi B slandered them.

“Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo, and Manuel Alarcon are suing the rapper, her sister, Hennessy Carolina, and Hennessy’s GF, Michelle Diaz, claiming they defamed them by labeling them as racist during a squabble at the Hamptons earlier this month,” the outlet reported. “In docs, obtained by TMZ, the plaintiffs claim they were enjoying their time at Smith Point beach with their families when Hennessy approached them with rage … spitting, insulting and threatening them just because one of them was wearing a MAGA hat.”

“The group also claims Cardi B, Hennessy and Michelle edited the video and posted it on social media to falsely paint them as racists,” the report continued. “Cardi had posted a video later that day with audio apparently showing Hennessy explaining that someone in the group told her to go back to her country.”

As the Daily Wire reported last week, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset, amid cheating rumors.

“The split comes amid rumors of Offset’s cheating, which have plagued the marriage from the beginning,” the DW reported. “Back in January 2018, Cardi B ‘outwardly confirmed’ that her husband ‘was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot,’ PEOPLE said.”

“No, it’s not right for a n**** to cheat…But what you want me to do?” the rapper tweeted. “Go f*** me another n****? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s*** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different so.”

RELATED: Cardi B Files For Divorce Following Cheating Rumors

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

