https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gop-senators-trump-scotus/2020/09/22/id/988274

A group of GOP Senators believe filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court ahead of the 2020 presidential election could provide a significant boost to the Republican Party, reports The Hill.

Several Republican senators met Tuesday about a Supreme Court confirmation following Ginsburg’s death over the weekend.

“Very honestly, we think the Democrats are in the wrong spot on this particular issue,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who attended the meeting, told the Hill.

“We think when they start talking about their threats, about what they would do if we continue to proceed with this, we don’t think that’s the spot where they’re going to want to be in,” he added.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would announce his Supreme Court picks this Saturday, triggering a historic battle for the high court’s future just six weeks ahead of the presidential election.

The president seems to have enough support to approve his pick, a move that would consolidate conservative control of the court, perhaps for decades to come.

“The only discussion was when the vote should occur and there was no decision made,” one Republican senator who attended the meeting Tuesday told the Hill.

Only two Republican senators since Friday have indicated they do not think the Senate should vote on a Trump pick before the election: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to flip the chamber if they maintain control of the House.

