https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scotus-barbara-lagoa-scotus-candidate/2020/09/22/id/988228

President Donald Trump plans to meet Supreme Court candidate Barbara Lagoa on Friday when he visits Florida — just one day before he is set to announce his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Axios reports.

Trump is still expected to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the seat left open by the death of Ginsburg last Friday. But Axios reported sources said the Trump-Lagoa meeting could be a “wild card” because she has a “charismatic personality that would appeal to Trump.”

Barrett would be easier to confirm, members of Trump’s inner circle, tell Axios, because senators are more familiar with her. They would have to spend time educating themselves on Lagoa.

Lagoa, 52, is the daughter of Cuban exiles and serves as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Her nomination could aid Trump in contested Florida, which he needs to win reelection.

Axios noted while Trump said he tries to say politics would not play a role in his decision, he added, “I think probably automatically it is. Even if you’re not wanting to do that it becomes a little automatic.”

Trump met with Barrett at the White House on Monday.

