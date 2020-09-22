https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/22/report-twitter-will-investigate-its-racist-photo-cropping-algorithm/

Twitter has apologized after realizing its image-cropping algorithm was racist:

Here’s an example. . .

This is what’s displayed on the timeline. It looks like two photos of Mitch McConnell, right?

But no! When you click on the two photos, you’ll see that Twitter captured the Mitch McConnell one in both instances:

It even happened when you add two Obamas for each Mitch:

After you click on the images:

How about young Michael Jackson vs. old Michael Jackson?

Yep, still racist:

Twitter is investigating:

And, apparently, Zoom is racist, too:

Zoom cut off his head?!

It’s like HBO’s “Silicon Valley” is a documentary:

Get your apology ready, Zoom. You’re next:

