As we’ve reported quite a bit here at Twitchy, President Trump has made it the mission of the Office of Management and Budget to root out training workshops based on critical race theory and white privilege from taxpayer-funded government institutions like the Treasury Department and the FBI. And if you’re still unsure of what critical race theory is, a good starting point is the work of Professor Ibram X. Kendi, who has announced there’s no such thing as “not racist” and the phrase should be stripped from the human vocabulary.

John Sinclair Foley, who’s the U.S. editor at Reuters Breakingviews (“We write views, not news”), has taken a look at the order and found it “bananas.” We mean, just look at the part he highlighted, banning training that teaches that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.” Bananas!

“Takes the idea that white men are the real victims, and basically makes it law” — how could a Reuters editor get something so wrong? Oh wait, didn’t Reuters just run with the garbage take that “some” liken Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith to “The Handmaid’s Tale”?

OK, speaking of white men being the real victims, we’ve had this in our browser tab for a while and had nowhere to put it, so we’ll just insert it here as an idea of what sort of diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops corporations and government agencies are sponsoring these days (yes, it’s real):

So how it this “bananas,” exactly?

So to get this straight: It’s a bad thing to pull white men off the job for a three-day reeducation seminar on how to deconstruct “white male culture?” And have the taxpayers pay millions for it?

