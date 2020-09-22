https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JaredKushner-coronavirustaskforce-covid/2020/09/22/id/988257

The grandson of Robert F. Kennedy was the whistleblower who worked on a coronavirus task force led by Jared Kushner where he said he was asked to understate coronavirus death numbers, according to The New Yorker.

When describing the task force’s composition, Max Kennedy said “It was the number of people who show up to an after-school event, not to run the greatest crisis in a hundred years.”

Kennedy said he was told to create a model that predicted coronavirus deaths in the United States would only reach 100,000. Today, the deaths have surpassed 200,000.

Kennedy said he broke his nondisclosure agreement with the effort because he “was so distressed and disturbed” by the experience.

Kennedy said the volunteers on the coronavirus team had no prior experience and were ordered to give preference to friends of President Donald Trump.

“It was such a mismatch of personnel. It was one of the largest mobilization problems ever. It was so unbelievably colossal and gargantuan. The fact that they didn’t want to get any more people was so upsetting.”

He called the program “a family office meets organized crime, melded with ‘Lord of the Flies,'” and said, “It was a government of chaos.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

