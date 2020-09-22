https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517533-romney-says-hes-open-to-confirming-supreme-court-nominee-this-yea

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Gardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year Grassley, Ernst pledge to ‘evaluate’ Trump’s Supreme Court nominee MORE (R-Utah) signaled on Tuesday that he is open to confirming a Supreme Court nominee from President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE this year.

“The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said in a statement.

Romney’s decision is a blow to Senate Democrats and a boon to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE (R-Ky.), with both sides watching him closely as a potential swing vote on bringing up whomever Trump nominates to fill Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE‘s seat in the middle of a presidential election year.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell has essentially locked down support within his 53-member caucus to move a Supreme Court nominee this year, laying the groundwork for an explosive fight that critics warn could lead to an overhaul of the Senate. McConnell has not said if he will try to move a nomination before or after the election.

With 53 members, McConnell could lose three GOP senators and still let Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceGardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year Biden leads Trump by 12 points among Catholic voters: poll GOP brushes back charges of hypocrisy in Supreme Court fight MORE break a tie on a Supreme Court nomination. If Pence breaks a tie that would be the first time a vice president has had to weigh in on a Supreme Court nomination.

So far only two GOP senators have said they do not support moving a nomination before the Nov. 3 election: Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Gardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year Tumultuous court battle upends fight for Senate MORE (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Gardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year Tumultuous court battle upends fight for Senate MORE (R-Alaska).

To successfully stop McConnell Democrats will need four GOP senators to side with him, an uphill battle given the growing partisanship over the courts, which is a top issue for the Republican base.

And the pool of GOP senators who could side with Democrats on the process argument appears to have closed. Several vulnerable GOP senators, including Sens. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Gardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year Tumultuous court battle upends fight for Senate MORE (R-Colo.) and Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Joe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Grassley, Ernst pledge to ‘evaluate’ Trump’s Supreme Court nominee MORE (R-Iowa), have signaled they are on board with McConnell’s plan, though they’ve caveated that they will make a decision on confirmation once Trump nominates a judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney had been expected to wait until after a closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday to make his decision ahead of announcing his decision.

But Romney told reporters on Tuesday morning that he had spoken to a number of his colleagues.

“I recognize that we may have a court that has more of a conservative bent … but my liberal friends have, over many decades, gotten very used to the idea of having a liberal court and that’s not written in the stars,” he said.

Romney declined to talk about hypotheticals including how he would handle a Supreme Court nominee during a lame-duck session if Democrats win back the majority in November or if Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE won the White House.

Democrats have accused Republicans of hypocrisy for being willing to move Trump’s forthcoming nominee weeks before the election when they refused to move then-President Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE, months before the 2016 election.

Republicans have argued, and Romney appeared to agree on Tuesday, that the difference between divided government between the Senate and White House in 2016 and unified control of the Senate and the White House in 2020 is a key distinction.

“My decision regarding a Supreme Court nomination is not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent. The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own,” Romney said in his statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

