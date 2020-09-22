https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senator-ron-johnson-requests-documents-hunter-biden-devon-archers-attorney?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senator Ron Johnson has requested information from the attorneys of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer after a bombshell Congressional report on Wednesday revealed that the duo had received millions in cash transfers from foreign nationals.

A years-long investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Senate Finance Committees revealed on Wednesday that, among other arrangements that raised red flags among government officials, Biden had received a $3.5 million wire transfer from a Moscow politician’s wife and Archer had received over $140,000 from a Kazakhstan businessman.

Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, told Just the News Editor-in-Chief John Solomon on Wednesday that Senate officials had reached out to attorneys representing the pair for further information regarding the revelations in the Senate report.

“We have sent an email to both Devon Archer and Hunter Biden’s attorneys requesting information,” Johnson said on the podcast John Solomon Reports.

The senator said that officials have also extended the two men “an opportunity to come in for a transcribed interview.”

“From my standpoint, I think it’s important for us to gather this information, you know, validate it, publish it,” Johnson continued.

