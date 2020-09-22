https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/russia-scammer-fiona-hill-pushes-russia-bs-cnn-proves-pompous-dunce/

Fiona Hill, was the star witness for the Democrat Representative Adam Schiff’s impeachment show trial. This State Department employee was BFF of the Steele dossier’s PSS, and is more Russian than most Russians.



Hill was on CNN today still pushing Russia, Russia, Russia.

CNN started the interview by claiming that the FBI and CIA both are reporting that Russia is attempting to interfere in the 2020 election and prevent Biden from winning.

CNN claimed Trump’s is going easy on Russia and then asked Deep State and unimpressive Hill her thoughts:

I think that the President’s view is that everything rests upon the chemistry at the two people at the top in any of these relationships. And I think you can see the President acting the same way when it comes to dealing with Xi Jinping of China, Kim Jung Un of North Korea, a whole host of other leaders.

[embedded content]

Not only is Hill dishonest and corrupt, she is not very impressive.

She also thinks highly of herself because she thinks she knows better how to handle deals with foreign leaders than a billionaire who’s done deals his entire life, the same billionaire turned President who destroyed ISIS, got US troops out of the Middle East, signed three peace deals in the past few months and is up for the Nobel Peace prize.

What a dunce.

But Ms. Hill is not just ignorant, she is also crooked. In July we discovered and reported that Hill is a close associate of the Primary Sub-Source (PSS) for the Steele dossier – Igor Danchenko – the individual behind most of the made up lies in the Steele dossier.

Danchenko is the one individual those looking into the Trump – Russia collusion fraud were after – the PSS – the individual who was behind the material amount of Steele dossier lies.

One site that located the PSS is aptly named https://ifoundthepss.blogspot.com/2020/07/unmistakable-proof.html (We’ll refer to this individual and website as IFTPSS.)

IFTPSS provided information on the PSS Danchenko here that included a link to Danchenko’s senior thesis from University of Louisville where Danchenko thanks one of his professors – Fiona Hill!

At some point Danchenko gave a presentation along with his former professor Fiona Hill – they both worked at the Brookings Institute:

Yup, with Fiona Hill, one of the colleagues of Igor Danchenko at Brookings. What a coincidence, huh?

Imagine that: the PSS lives in the USA & is a colleague of Fiona. pic.twitter.com/qJo488G3x5 — Jaap Titulaer (@JaapTitulaer) July 19, 2020

The connection to Fiona Hill is huge because it showed that Adam Schiff’s disgusting unconstitutional impeachment proceeding with his star witness, Fiona Hill, was closely connected to the Russian scandal and the PSS. No wonder the Deep State wanted Danchenko’s name hidden from the American public.

As we previously mentioned Roger Stone outed Fiona Hill in 2017 as a Deep State spy in the White House under then NSA Advisor General H. R. McMaster. The George Soros connected traitor was outed by Israeli spies as was reported by Stone at InfoWars.

[embedded content]

According to her resume Fiona Hill worked for the George Soros Open Society Institute from 2000-2006, just 13 years ago.

Author Diana West, provided us some excellent analysis on Fiona Hill during the Schiff impeachment charade. In the first of her three essays on Hill, West shares the following on the Republican response to Schiff’s sham and Hill’s response to questions:

Reluctant or unable to imagine the war in these terms, Republicans have rallied as misdirected. In Adam Schiff’s kangaroo court of an “impeachment inquiry,” they did not call out the treason all around, or even stand up on their hind legs and ask Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman if the intelligence official he admitted leaking the Trump-Zelensky phone call to was, as reported, Eric “Whistleblower” Ciaramella of the CIA. By the way, in her October 14 deposition, Fiona Hill, another star chamber witness this week, *forgot* that it was Ciaramella who was NSC Ukraine director when she joined the White House.

Hill clearly lied. She knew the fake whistleblower in the impeachment sham, Eric Ciaramella, as well as the Steele dossier PSS.

Fiona Hill, Ciaramella, Danchenko, Soros, Schiff and others should be arrested and charged with attempting a coup of the Trump Administration. A person with her character and integrity should not be considered an expert on TV.



