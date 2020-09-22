https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/seattle-paying-former-pimp-gorgeous-dre-150000-year-find-alternatives-policing/

Seattle is paying a former pimp $150,000 a year to find an alternative to policing.

The average police officer in Seattle makes $67,000 a year.

There are several videos of Gorgeous Dre discussing his former profession.

The New York Post reported:

Seattle now has on its payroll a convicted pimp who once vowed to “go to war” with the city — a $150,000 “street czar” whose mission is to come up with “alternatives to policing,” reports said.

Andre Taylor — who appeared in the documentary “American Pimp” about his life as “Gorgeous Dre” — is getting $12,500 per month for a year, along with an office in Seattle’s Municipal Tower, according to the contract published by PubliCola.

It comes just a year after his organization, Not This Time, was paid $100,000 to sponsor a speaker series that was called “Conversations with the Streets.”

Taylor led one of the first rallies in Seattle after the police-custody death of George Floyd, the Seattle Times said.