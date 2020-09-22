https://www.dailywire.com/news/senator-graham-we-have-the-votes-to-confirm-new-judge-before-election-and-were-doing-it

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said on Monday night that Republicans have enough votes to confirm Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement to the Supreme Court.

“It’s pretty obvious [when] they want an outcome, they’ll destroy anybody’s life to keep these seats open. They said they tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh so they could fill the seat, they were dumb enough to say that,” Graham said. “I’ve seen this movie before. It’s not going to work, it didn’t work with Kavanaugh.”

“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Graham continued. “We’re going to move forward in the committee, we’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. That’s the constitutional process.”

“After Kavanaugh, everything changed with me,” Graham continued. “They’re not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell or anybody else.”

WATCH:

