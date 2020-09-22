https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/22/so-very-busted-abc-news-masqueraded-anti-trump-activists-as-uncommitted-voters-at-trumps-town-hall/

If you watched the ABC News Trump Town Hall where George Stephanopoulos spent most of the time interrupting and ‘fact-checking’ the president you are tougher than this editor. And considering the audience allegedly had uncommitted voters in it asking questions, they were almost confrontational.

And there’s a reason for that:

ABC Town Hall Masquerades Anti-Trump Activists as ‘Uncommitted’ Voters https://t.co/K6GXISa5Gs — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2020

From Free Beacon:

Multiple voters characterized by ABC News as undecided—and selected to pepper President Donald Trump with questions during a network town hall—are longtime Trump critics. While the network claimed its Tuesday town hall “provided uncommitted voters the opportunity to ask the president questions about issues affecting Americans,” a Washington Free Beacon review of social media posts found that two of the questioners have long denounced Trump.

They list several tweets in their article and we went out to find the one gal’s timeline. The only tweet we can actually share without screenshotting (because the timeline is foul) is this one:

Just like @realdonaldtrump. America does NOT need this unnecessary complication. Schultz: go away! — SarcDiva (@PhBlaque) January 29, 2019

She seems pretty committed to voting against Trump.

Just sayin’.

That was obvious from the tone, facial expressions and content of the questions. @GStephanopoulos is an embarrassment to fair and balanced journalism. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) September 22, 2020

What a shock. America deserves a better media class. They are so shamelessly partisan in every way — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) September 22, 2020

More #FakeNews from the usual suspects. — FullMetalPatriot 🇺🇸 (@FullMtlPatriot) September 22, 2020

You think Trump did that gig to show how huge the treatment disparity is between himself and Biden via the media?Hard to miss. — Crib72 (@Crib722) September 22, 2020

We all knew that happened — Brokergurl (@broker_gurl) September 22, 2020

We all knew but seeing it in black and white? Wow.

