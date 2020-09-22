https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/sp-500-snaps-4-day-losing-streak-nasdaq-jumps-led-amazon/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous session’s steep sell-off, as Amazon led shares of Big Tech higher.

The S&P 500 closed 1.1% higher at 3,315.57. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7% to 10,963.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 140.48 points, or 0.5%, to 27,288.18.

Tuesday marked the first time in five days that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted a daily gain. The Dow also snapped a three-day losing streak.

