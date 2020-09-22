https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/state-emergency-issued-louisville-ahead-breonna-taylor-announcement-riot-arson-threats-made-social-media-already/

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has issued a preemptive state of emergency for the city ahead of an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to announce whether or not charges will be brought against the police officers involved in the death of Taylor during a knock and announce drug raid on March 13, during which her boyfriend shot at police and they returned fire.

Fischer said that the reason for the state of emergency is the “potential for civil unrest.”

“Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement,” Fischer said in a statement. “At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.”

The order will allow the mayor to “exercise any of his emergency powers,” including restrictions like curfews. He has also closed five parking garages and banned street parking in some areas.

A federal judge ordered the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House to close for the week as well.

There have already been multiple threats of riot and arson on social media.

the city of louisville bout to burn and they know it — das (@_dnxw) September 21, 2020

I’m telling y’all – if you think going down to Louisville to protest peacefully is going to be met with praise from the outside and from cops downtown…you best just not go. If you don’t come correct, the cops will hit you first…burn the shit to the ground, they’d do it to you — ☭Cₑₙₜᵣₐₗ ₚₐᵣₖ ₜₕₑ Fᵢᵥₑ₋💥☭ (@AngrySocialismo) September 22, 2020

When I reported in Louisville, multiple activists/community leaders told me unequivocally…the “city will burn” if the police aren’t charged over Breonna Taylor’s murder. This looks like preemptive preparation for no charges https://t.co/AdWxIC5p7b — Jordan (@JordanChariton) September 22, 2020

I hope Louisville Kentucky tear that city up!!!! Burn it to the ground !!!!!! Shawty should’ve never lost her life is u kidding me — china – bad bizzle (@jadetalkss) September 22, 2020

Louisville’s about to burn down.. https://t.co/zOxnCqhngo — Canon Jackson (@Canon_Jackson7) September 22, 2020

The announcement is expected to be made some time this week, possibly this evening.

