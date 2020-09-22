https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/supporters-line-far-eye-can-see-hours-ahead-president-trumps-pennsylvania-rally-video/

President Trump is holding a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Tuesday evening.

This is President Trump’s 4th trip to Pennsylvania this month!

Trump’s “Great American Comeback” event will begin at 7 PM ET at the Atlantic Aviation, a private business near Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township.

Thousands of supporters lined up as far as the eye can see ahead of President Trump’s campaign event.

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

WATCH:

RSBN has footage of Trump supporters lining up 6 hours ahead of Trump’s arrival!

WATCH:

The scene right now in Moon Township, PA ahead of tonight’s ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ campaign stop. We’re still SIX full hours away. This thing will be massive. Just letting you know- Western PA is TRUMP COUNTRY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N4QnK5vpDE — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 22, 2020

Breitbart News is covering the event live:

LIVE: Trump supporters lining up hours ahead of campaign rally in Pennsylvania… https://t.co/2X2BFSAwag — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Joe Biden called a lid before 10 AM and shut down all press events for the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

