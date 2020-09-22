https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sylvester-stallone-jackie-stallone-death/2020/09/22/id/988122

Jackie Stallone, the mother of “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone, has died at 98. Her other son, Grammy-nominated musician Frank Stallone, confirmed that the mother of four had passed away Monday morning in her sleep.

“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone,” Frank wrote in an Instagram post that featured several photos of Jackie. “She died in her sleep as she had wished.”

Jackie lived a colorful life as a celebrity astrologist, TV show host, and wrestling manager. Her career kicked off when she ran away from home to join the circus at 15, eventually becoming the star aerialist in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, according to her biography.

A fitness fanatic, Jackie went on to become the first woman to host a daily exercise and weightlifting show. She later opened up her own women-only gym before becoming the founder and principal trainer for the women’s wrestling TV show G.L.O.W. in the mid 1980s.

Several years later, Jackie focused her energy into becoming a celebrity astrologist whose specialty was rumpology — the art of reading “the lines, crevices, dimples, and folds of the buttocks to divine the individual’s character and gain an understanding of what has occurred in the past and get a prediction of the future,” according to her website.

In 2005, Jackie appeared as a surprise guest in “Celebrity Big Brother,” USA Today reported. She was voted out after four days in the house.

“It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person,” Frank wrote to Instagram.

“I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married,” he added. “But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.”

