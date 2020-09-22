https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftist-professor-rbg-attack-trump-supporters

A professor at the University of Alabama is under fire after using the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to insult supporters of President Donald Trump.

Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

What are the details?

According to a Tuesday Campus Reform report, University of Alabama-Birmingham professor Sarah Parcak made the inflammatory remarks on her personal Twitter page.

On Friday, Parcak — an archaeologist and professor in the school’s department of anthropology — wrote, “[Ginsburg] hung on as long as she could. Icon. Genius. Loving wife, mother, grandmother. Beloved wearer of Egyptian menat collars adorning Pharaohs of old. Powerful arbiter of truth and justice, even when she was in the minority. In her honor, dig deep, fight like hell, VOTE #rbg.”

She later added, “RBG planked for a minute for multiple sets at AGE 86 and did tons of pushups. She was stronger in her mid 80’s [sic] than any M*GA f*ckstick bootlicker could ever dream of. Take that energy with you tonight and always into the voting booth, the polls, and online to donate.”

Her Ginsburg-centric diatribe didn’t end there, and two days after Ginsburg’s passing, she wrote, “You know what happens when the most brilliant ethical judges with huge hearts and love for this country get nominated+confirmed to the Supreme Court? When they die, our country weeps. Imagine an entire SCOTUS with RGBs.”

In an apparent jab referring to the allegations made against Trump-nominated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, she added, “Imagine a SCOTUS filled with qualified judges and not rapist drunken abusers[.]”

A spokesperson for the school told Campus Reform that Parcak’s comments “reflect poor judgment.”

“Comments such as these reflect poor judgement and do not represent the opinions of our university,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “Our 45,000+ students, faculty, and staff often use social media to express thoughts that do not necessarily reflect the voice of the university.”

