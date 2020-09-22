http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rG2y8u6SLog/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Sen. Mitt Romney for issuing a statement supporting a Senate vote on his pick for the Supreme Court.

“He was very good today, I have to tell you, he was good,” Trump said. “Now I’m happy. Thank you Mitt. Thank you.”

Romney announced Tuesday. He wrote in a statment:

The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.

But Trump could not resist reminding his supporters that one Republican senator voted for one of the articles of the “fake impeachment” presented by the House.

“Who was the half? I can’t imagine…” Trump said, without naming Romney’s decision in February.

He spoke about his upcoming Supreme Court pick and the remarkable unity demonstrated by Senate Republicans to fill the seat left empty by Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Trump alluded, however, to Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins in Maine, who announced that they opposed filling the seat during an election.

“There’s always got to be the two, those two,” Trump said.

Both Murkowski and Collins, however, have not said they would vote against Trump’s pick if it was put to a vote by Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The president confirmed that he would announce his pick at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

“We’re going to pick an incredible, brilliant woman and watch the abuse she will take,” Trump said, previewing Democrat opposition to the pick during the confirmation hearings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

