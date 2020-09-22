https://clashdaily.com/2020/09/lmao-the-hodge-twins-take-aoc-to-school-for-whining-about-rbgs-dying-wish/

AOC, while accusing Mitch McConnell of being too cold and political in response to Ginsburg’s death… was cueing her Social Media flunkies to take some kind of action.

But go ahead and accuse the Right of ‘politicizing’ this situation.

The Hodge Twins aren’t terribly impressed by Ms. Cortez’s intellectual acumen.

On the bright side, they think she’s a perfect match for the people who elected her… the embodiment of their ‘woke’ values.

Trending: F*CK Cuomo & De Blasio: New Yorkers Turn BLM Messaging Back On Their Woke ‘Leaders’

Those values aren’t terribly well-versed in the Constitution.

They have something to say that might help AOC clear up her glaring ignorance in this issue.

AOC Rips McConnell For Ignoring RBG’s Dying Wish pic.twitter.com/Es4qIho6g6 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 22, 2020

Although, we do admit…

That is an awful LOT of ignorance to clear up.

Check out ClashRadio for more wit and wisdom from ClashDaily’s Big Dawg. While you’re at it, here’s his latest book:

Much of the Left loathes masculinity and they love to paint Jesus as a non-offensive bearded woman who endorses their agenda. This book blows that nonsense all to hell. From the stonking laptop of bestselling author, Doug Giles, comes a new book that focuses on Jesus’ overt masculine traits like no other books have heretofore. It’s informative, bold, hilarious, and scary. Giles has concluded, after many years of scouring the scripture that, If Masculinity Is ‘Toxic’, Call Jesus Radioactive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

