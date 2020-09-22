https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/22/the-lincoln-project-channels-the-spice-girls-and-britney-spears/

The Lincoln Project is now using Spice Girl memes to help defeat “Senate GOP hypocrites” in 2020:

LOL:

Tweet as if it’s 1997. pic.twitter.com/BLk0zHCHf1 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 22, 2020

Nobody knows!

What are they even doing? Who are they trying to appeal to? — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) September 22, 2020

It’s who they are:

It’s one thing for a bunch of Democrats to steal the name of the first Republican president. But outing yourselves as old men with shitty taste in music? Oof. https://t.co/geFUzHqV0k — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 22, 2020

Finger on the pulse!

This should help win the 1998 election. https://t.co/cPVulj2iuT — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 22, 2020

Donors, take a bow:

Everyone who donated to this group deserves this. https://t.co/1l3m1mui6m — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 22, 2020

They’re also using Britney Spear’s hit song to troll the president:

Oops, he did it again. pic.twitter.com/zG7QNPf9oK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 21, 2020

Well, that will do it!

