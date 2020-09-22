http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/e1QNMDLtZc8/the-pledges-the-thing.php

You may have heard that Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin yesterday. Having previously struggled to quote the most famous line in the Declaration of Independence — “you know the thing” — Biden wrestled with the Pledge of Allegiance. Once again, Biden lost. Didn’t they load the text into the teleprompter for him, or was Biden improvising?

Via Tristan Justice/Breitbart.

