You may have heard that Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin yesterday. Having previously struggled to quote the most famous line in the Declaration of Independence — “you know the thing” — Biden wrestled with the Pledge of Allegiance. Once again, Biden lost. Didn’t they load the text into the teleprompter for him, or was Biden improvising?
Via Tristan Justice/Breitbart.
Joe Biden completely botches the Pledge of Allegiance:
“I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.” pic.twitter.com/Gct4AEVWog
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2020