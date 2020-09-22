https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/coming-children-pelosi-rips-republicans-moving-ahead-supreme-court-nomination/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using every arrow in her quiver to try to thwart President Trump and Republican lawmakers from replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The 80-year-old California Democrat laid out numerous issues in a speech Monday, concluding with this: “They’re coming after your children.”

“A great part of the west is on fire. Our south — the gulf coast is battered by hurricanes,” Pelosi said. “We have a pandemic in the country. We’re fighting for our heroes, our state and local government and federal employees who our health care, our first responders, our teachers, our teachers, our teachers, our sanitation, transportation workers.”

“We want them to test, trace, treat, wear masks, separate and the rest and we need public employees to do that. So we’re not about shutting down government. And it’s not a lever,” Pelosi said. “By the way, the Republicans don’t believe in governance. It’s a welcome thing for them to shut down government. That’s why they have done it over and over. But in addition to that, you think if we shut down government they would say, ‘okay, now we won’t move forward with the justice?’ No, they won’t. They won’t. Because they are on a path to undo the Affordable Care Act. They’re on a path to undo a woman’s right to choose and there are many more issues.”

“Clean air, clean water, pollution. They’re coming after your children,” Pelosi said. “Protect your children from what they are trying to do in this court.”

On Sunday, former Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos floated the idea of impeaching Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr to Pelosi in order to prevent the president from filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Pelosi said, “We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss.”

UNHINGED: Former Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos floats impeaching @realDonaldTrump or AG Bill Barr to Nancy Pelosi to prevent Trump from filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Pelosi: “We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss…” pic.twitter.com/YHLx6j0T13 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 20, 2020

