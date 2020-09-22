https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-cnn-don-lemon-says-blow-up-the-entire-system-get-rid-of-electoral-college-stack-the-courts/

CNN’s Don Lemon weeps on live television after reading his personal letter to President Trump.

LEMON LOSES IT: Watch CNN’s Don Lemon Have a 2 Minute On-Air MELTDOWN Over One Trump Tweet

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.11.19

CNN’s resident Trump-hater Don Lemon surprised viewers tuned-in to his evening show Tuesday; launching a two-minute on-air meltdown regarding a single tweet published by the President’s re-election campaign.

“What are we, in junior high school? What the hell? What is this? What? I cannot believe that I’m having to report this on the news… This is crazy. This is literally crazy. Are you people insane?” asked Lemon.

“Are you insane? Go ahead, troll the Democrats on Twitter… Play this stupid juvenile meme game. History won’t record this meme crap,” he added.

Watch Lemon’s on-air meltdown above.