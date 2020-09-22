https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/22/this-is-not-about-principles-eric-holder-tells-progressives-to-be-more-comfortable-with-the-acquisition-and-use-of-power/

In a response to Mitt Romney, former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted “this is not about principle” and that progressives “need to be comfortable with the acquisition-and use-of power” to “create systems reflecting the interests of the people”:

We should believe them when they say this:

Although Joe Biden is trying to take a more measured tone before the election:

As is Dianne Feinstein:

But moderation isn’t their plan:

It’s only scorched earth when Republicans do it:

Here’s a reminder for them:

And we expect Dems will have shot themselves in the foot . . .again:

