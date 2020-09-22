https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/22/this-is-not-about-principles-eric-holder-tells-progressives-to-be-more-comfortable-with-the-acquisition-and-use-of-power/

In a response to Mitt Romney, former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted “this is not about principle” and that progressives “need to be comfortable with the acquisition-and use-of power” to “create systems reflecting the interests of the people”:

This is not about principle-it’s always been about power. Progressives need to be comfortable with the acquisition-and use-of power. We will be faced with serious questions after the election; we must use the power we have to create systems reflecting the interests of the people. https://t.co/ib3ltrzhfZ — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 22, 2020

We should believe them when they say this:

Yep. And it can’t be halfway, or we’ll let them back into power. ill the ilibuster, expand the court, impeach Trump’s ill-gotten justices and judges and go after the Electoral College. Whole enchilada. https://t.co/MEWRTzve0l — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) September 22, 2020

Although Joe Biden is trying to take a more measured tone before the election:

Joe Biden on court packing: “I’m not going to answer that question”https://t.co/474yMypd1T pic.twitter.com/FZhkF8oJSq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020

As is Dianne Feinstein:

FEINSTEIN on ending filibuster and expanding SCOTUS: “I don’t believe in doing that. I think the filibuster serves a purpose. It is not often used, it’s often less used now than when I first came, and I think it’s part of the Senate that differentiates itself.” ht @DanielPFlatley — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 21, 2020

But moderation isn’t their plan:

This was not true yesterday. It will be when we take power. The entire court selection process has been corrupted and the whole system needs to be torn down and start from scratch. https://t.co/O3VQzswbvm — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) September 22, 2020

It’s only scorched earth when Republicans do it:

This is an entirely distorted representation of the argument. The system simply cannot function when one side exercises a scorched earth approach of raw political power and the other side demurs. Ambition counteracts ambition within a branch as much as it does between them. https://t.co/l1OVrNMKNh — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 22, 2020

Here’s a reminder for them:

So please show me where you called the Democrats on their scorched earth tactics and norm violations since 1984. This is an iterated prisoners dilemma game, and every olive branch by GOP has been slapped down. GOP can’t be expected to unilaterally disarm. https://t.co/VkdJ6MqHDt — tedfrank 😷 (@tedfrank) September 22, 2020

And we expect Dems will have shot themselves in the foot . . .again:

NEW — One fear expressed by members: What if Dems embrace court expansion and then don’t take back the Senate? “We’ve just given McConnell the basis and moral authority to go do it himself.” https://t.co/js1J3s1QY4 — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 22, 2020

