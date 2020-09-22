https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/tiger-king-star-carole-baskin-being-sued-over-former-husbands-disappearance?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Carole Baskin, one of the stars on the hit Netflix show “Tiger King,” is being sued for defamation of character by the daughters of Baskin’s former husband, Don Lewis, who has been missing for two decades.

The family members and Lewis’ former executive assistant are seeking more information on the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis, who is presumed dead.

Baskin is on season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars” and after allowing the judges to joke about the disappearance of Lewis, the family members are accusing her of being “complicit” with the jokes.

The judges brought up a viral TikTok conspiracy video that theorizes that Baksin killed her own husband and fed him to their tigers.

The big-cat advocate denied having any involvement in his disappearance.

“I believe their actions are just a publicity stunt, but if it helps us find Don, then that will be a huge relief,” she wrote in an email to CNN.

