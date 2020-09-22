https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/tim-tebow-wife-demi-leigh-join-bill-barr-ivanka-trump-battle-scourge-human-trafficking/

Former football star Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh joined Attorney General Bill Barr and Ivanka Trump on Monday at a forum to denounce human trafficking in Atlanta.

Tebow and his wife announced he will work with the Trump administration in battling the scourge of human trafficking.

Former football star Tim Tebow talks about his newfound passion of fighting against trafficking alongside Ivanka Trump and Attorney General Barr: pic.twitter.com/Z1CNEior0L

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

Earlier today US Marshals recovered 35 missing children in northeast Ohio.

Via Western Journal:

Former football star Tim Tebow wants the world to remember those it too often forgets — children who are trafficked in the dark corners of society far from the limelight in which he has walked.

On Monday, Tebow stood shoulder to shoulder with Attorney General William Barr and White House adviser Ivanka Trump at a Georgia forum to denounce human trafficking and announce a new federal effort to combat it.

“There are 40 million people around that world who need us. They need us to say, ‘No longer is it about the credit; it’s about the mission,’” he said, according to WSLS-TV.

“No longer is it about, ‘Well, we’re not going to work from Florida to Georgia or from right to left,” the former Florida Gator said. “We’re going to all rally together to be able to push back this darkness and push back this evil.”

Tebow was joined by his wife, Demi-Leigh, in Atlanta. He said the issue of human trafficking became more than a concept when his father took the risk of rescuing four girls while overseas on a mission trip.