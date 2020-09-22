https://www.theblaze.com/news/tim-tebow-ag-barr-human-trafficking

Attorney General William Barr — joined by former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, first daughter Ivanka Trump, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) — announced at a roundtable event on Monday that the Department of Justice would be awarding more than $100 million to help combat human trafficking.

The grant money will be given to task forces aimed at stopping human trafficking and to organizations that provide housing and services to victims, the Associated Press reported.

The announcement comes just one month after the Trump administration awarded $35 million in separate grant money to organizations that provide safe housing for victims.

The Tim Tebow Foundation, a charitable organization run by the former NFL quarterback and his wife, Demi, is heavily invested in anti-human trafficking efforts around the world.

During the roundtable, Tebow called human trafficking the “greatest form of evil in the world today.”

He also charged those in the room, which included members of law enforcement and other philanthropic organizations, to “push back this evil” and finally say “not on our watch.”

Tim Tebow Foundation joins human trafficking effort at Atlanta roundtable



“The reason why we got into this,” Tebow continued, “was because eight years ago, my dad was preaching in a remote country, and there were four girls that he was next to that were being sold, and he took out all the money out of his wallet — which was $1,250 — and he bought those four girls.”

“Then, he called me and said, ‘I just bought four girls and I’m not really sure what to do now.’ And I said, ‘That’s okay, Dad, we’ve got your back,'” Tebow said.

Tebow’s foundation now works with the federal government to strengthen families in areas where trafficking is prevalent, support rescue missions of trafficked individuals, and support survivors’ long-term recovery.

According to the International Labor Organization, there are as many as 40 million people around the world who are victims of some form of modern-day slavery or human trafficking. Among the victims, women and children are disproportionately affected.

Last month, the Tim Tebow Foundation launched a fundraiser to aid the war on human trafficking.

“I can’t help but feel that we are at a point in history where we cannot stand silently and passively watch as evil rages on,” Tebow wrote on the GoFundMe page. “It’s time for Christians around the world to take a stand, to raise our voices and say no more. No more will we allow girls and boys, many of whom are just children, to be bought and sold as if they were just products for someone else’s personal gain. Every person on this earth is created in the image of God – uniquely, beautifully, and perfectly. Their value is priceless, and they are not for sale.”

At the time of this article’s publication, more than $700,000 had been raised.

