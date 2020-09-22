https://thepoliticalinsider.com/christian-favorite-tim-tebow-joins-bill-barr-and-ivanka-trump-in-fight-against-human-trafficking/

Tim Tebow, the former college football star and Christian role model, has joined the Trump administration’s efforts to combat human trafficking.

Tebow joined Attorney General Bill Barr and Ivanka Trump in a discussion against human trafficking in Atlanta on Monday.

At the event, Barr announced that the Trump administration would give $100 million in grants to tribal and local communities to fight against human trafficking.

Tebow: “40 Million People Around The World Need Us”

“There are 40 million people around that world who need us. They need us to say, ‘no longer is it about the credit it’s about the mission,’” Tebow said during the discussion.

“No longer is it about, well, we’re not going to work from Florida to Georgia or from right to left, we’re going to all rally together to be able to push back this darkness and push back this evil,” Tebow continued.

Please join us in prayer as we continue our work to #EndHumanTrafficking pic.twitter.com/oyxilf0Uq3 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 21, 2020

Tebow, who was accompanied at the meeting by his wife, Demi-Leigh, said that his father rescued four girls when preaching overseas, which kicked off his interest in stopping human trafficking.

He started the Tim Tebow Foundation, which works with survivors and to put a stop to it.

“You know, the reason why we got into this was because 8 years ago, my dad was preaching in a remote country and there were four girls that he was next to that were being sold.

“And he took out all the money out of his wallet which was $1,250 and he bought those four girls,” Tebow said.

“And then he called me and said, ‘I just bought four girls and not really sure what to do now.’ And I said, “That’s OK Dad. We’ve got your back,’” he concluded.

POWERFUL! @TimTebow talks about his personal passion about fighting the evil of human trafficking at an event with @IvankaTrump and Attorney General Barr. If you do anything today, take a listen. pic.twitter.com/XvjmX52HyF — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) September 21, 2020

The Trump Administration “Has Done More To Combat” This Than Anyone

The funds from the Trump administration are just the latest effort from the Trump administration in tackling human trafficking.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes praised the administration’s efforts during the Republican National Convention last month.

“Overwhelmed with compassion, he promised to fight this evil,” Reyes said, noting that with Ivanka, President Trump has directed resources and “hundreds of millions of dollars for raising awareness, liberating victims, prosecuting predators and empowering survivors.”

“Together they’ve done more to combat human trafficking than any administration in modern history. That’s a promise kept!” Reyes concluded.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. As much as Democrats love to hate anything that Trump does and says, surely we can all gather together to crush the scourge that is human trafficking, and lock up everyone involved.

