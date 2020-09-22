https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tropical-storm-beta-strikes-houston-south-padre-and-theyre-partying/
Severe beach erosion occurring at South Padre Island due to a prolonged coastal flooding event from Tropical Storm Beta. These were taken at high tide this evening. #TropicalStormBeta #SPI pic.twitter.com/Sr3aLlIV9R
— Chris Birchfield (@CBirchWx) September 21, 2020
Party scene at the end of this clip…
🤔 did they not see it coming or…? #TropicalStormBeta pic.twitter.com/CZMZmGu9i9
— Zee (@ZeeADC10) September 22, 2020
