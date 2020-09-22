https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tropical-storm-beta-strikes-houston-south-padre-and-theyre-partying/

Posted by Kane on September 22, 2020 12:15 am

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Party scene at the end of this clip…

Did they not see it coming?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...