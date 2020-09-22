https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-Biden-Republicans-Obamagate/2020/09/22/id/988116

President Donald Trump said he is “so angry at Republicans” for not doing more to look into former Obama administration officials as well as Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, Politico reports.

During a Monday event in Dayton, Ohio, the president blasted his party for not launching a broader probe into President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden over claims of the FBI’s surveillance of his campaign associates. The president has named the alleged scandal “Obamagate.”

“Does anything happen? Nothing happens,” Trump said during the event that was focused on jobs and American workers. “I’m so angry at Republicans. I am. I’m so angry. I am so angry, but a lot of things are happening.”

But Republican lawmakers are moving ahead with two investigations. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee recently voted to authorize more than three dozen subpoenas and depositions to compel testimony from former FBI Director James Comey and others.

According to Politico, the president ripped Comey and accused him and “all the sleazebags” of “treason.”

“They spied on my campaign, and we caught ‘em,” Trump said. “Let‘s now see what happens.”

Trump then said he is “trying like hell to stay out of” looking into his political enemies ahead the upcoming election.

“I don’t have to actually, but it’s better if I do, I think,” Trump said of investigations. “I’m trying to stay out of it, but it’s a disgrace that it’s taken this long.”

Another ongoing investigation involves Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company. Democrats have claimed the probe by GOP senators is an attempt to sabotage Joe Biden’s presidential bid. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the report will be released “within days.”

Trump also offered sympathy to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with a Russian ambassador during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Flynn then said he was coerced into pleading guilty. The Justice Department began taking steps to end its prosecution against Flynn in May after FBI records indicated the origins of the case against him lacked proper investigative grounding.

“What they’ve done to General Flynn and others is a disgrace,” Trump said.

