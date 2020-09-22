https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-bashing-2020-emmys-show-jimmy-kimmel-gets-lowest-ratings-ever/

The 2020 Emmy Awards show took place this weekend.

If you didn’t watch it, you are far from alone. The show delivered its lowest ratings ever.

Perhaps it had something to do with the constant Trump bashing and attempts to insult half of the country.

FOX News reports:

Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmy Awards telecast plummets to record low ratings The virtual 72nd Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC drew 6.1 million viewers, a 20% drop compared to last year’s host-less version, according to TheWrap. “A new low for the annual awards show,” TheWrap’s Tony Maglio reported. Kimmel, who hosted the awards for the third time, used his opening monologue to note how there was no audience at the Emmys this year due to the health and safety procedures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This isn’t a MAGA rally, it’s the Emmys. Instead of the live audience, we took a page from baseball and did cardboard cutouts of the nominees,” Kimmel said. Kimmel hosted a similarly politically charged 2018 Academy Awards, which set an all-time low for the Oscars telecast.

Idiots like Kimmel still think that bashing Trump and his supporters is somehow edgy and brave.

With jokes like these it’s a real wonder how they lost the night.

How much worse will the ratings have to get for them to cancel the Emmys altogether?

Keep making fun of half of the country Hollywood, and you’ll find out.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

