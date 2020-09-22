https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign-polls/517521-trump-biden-tied-at-47-percent-in-georgia-poll

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE are tied in Georgia just weeks ahead of the general election, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Tuesday.

Both candidates pull 47 percent support of those surveyed in the poll. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had 1 percent support, while 4 percent of respondents said they were undecided.

The poll indicates Biden is significantly outperforming 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Biden leads Trump by 12 points among Catholic voters: poll The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden goes on offense MORE’s performance with white voters in the Peach State. Thirty percent of white Georgia respondents support the former vice president, 9 points more than the 21 percent for Clinton in 2016 exit polls. Eighty-five percent of Black Georgia voters back Biden, while 8 percent remain undecided.

Trump won the state over Clinton by just more than 5 points in 2016.

Trump’s approval rating is slightly underwater among Georgia voters, with 48 percent approving of his performance as president and 50 percent disapproving.

The survey also found a tight race for both the Peach State’s Senate seats.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is in a statistical tie with Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff, with 47 percent to Ossoff’s 45 percent. The poll found 4 percent support for Libertarian Senate candidate Shane Hazel and 5 percent undecided.

In the special election for Georgia’s other Senate seat, Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Tumultuous court battle upends fight for Senate Grassley, Ernst pledge to ‘evaluate’ Trump’s Supreme Court nominee MORE (R-Ga.) leads with 24 percent, while Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsLoeffler paints herself as ‘more conservative than Attila the Hun’ in new campaign ad Vulnerable GOP incumbents embrace filling Supreme Court seat this year Georgia GOP Senate candidates cite abortion in pushing Ginsburg replacement MORE (R-Ga.) and the leading Democrat, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, both have 20 percent support.

The other Democrats in the race, Matt Lieberman and Ed Tarver, trail the top three with 11 percent and 5 percent, respectively. About 17 percent say they are undecided.

Polling in the race has shown the Democratic vote split among the three, prompting calls for Lieberman and Tarver to drop out and consolidate behind Warnock.

Collins, meanwhile, built up a lead in his challenge to Loeffler on the back of his vocal defense of Trump during impeachment proceedings, but recent polling has shown Loeffler pulling ahead.

The poll was predominantly conducted before Sept. 18, when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE died.

Pollsters surveyed 1,150 likely voters Sept. 11-Sept. 20. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

