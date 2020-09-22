https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/SCOTUS-ginsburg-nomination/2020/09/22/id/988157

The Trump campaign still wants former Vice President Joe Biden to release a list of who he would want to see serve on the Supreme Court.

Fox News reports that President Donald Trump’s reelection team is claiming that Biden is “hiding” the “radical leftists” he would want to put on the high court from Americans.

Trump’s team has been pushing Biden to release his list of possible picks for the court for weeks. Calls to do so have increased in the wake of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“President Trump has been completely transparent by releasing names he’s considering for the Supreme Court four times since 2016,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News. “Now that Joe Biden has broken his promise to release his own list, what is he hiding?”

Murtaugh called Biden “a tool of the radical left” and claimed he isn’t releasing his list because he “doesn’t want Americans to see the radical leftists he would appoint, with judicial histories littered with extremist rulings on issues like abortion, religious freedom, immigration, Second Amendment rights, and government regulation.”

Back in June, Biden told reporters he was “putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court.”

“I am not going to release that until we go further down the line in vetting them, as well,” Biden said at the time. He did not indicate when he would announce the names.

But since Ginsburg’s death, Fox News reports Biden has backed away from revealing any names. Instead, the outlet reports that Biden suggested he may wait to see if he is elected before sharing who he would appoint to a possible vacancy on the court.

Over the weekend, Biden ripped Trump for wanting to nominate a new judge right before an election. During the event, he said he would make his nominations to the court on a bipartisan basis.

“Finally, and perhaps most importantly, if I win, I will make my choice for the Supreme Court — not as part of a partisan election campaign — but as prior presidents did,” Biden said. “Only after consulting Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate — and seeking their advice before I ask for their consent.”

He added he would like to appoint an African American woman justice.

Lawmakers have been fighting over who should make the appointment. GOP members say it is Trump’s constitutional right to make the appointment. Democrats say that Republicans shouldn’t make the selection just before an election and called attention to their decision to block former President Barack Obama’s court pick in 2016.

The president said he will announce his pick on Saturday.

“The president selects a nominee and the Senate provides advice and consent,” Murtaugh told Fox News. “Those are the rules, and they are the only rules.”

He continued: “The president will perform his constitutional duties and make a selection and we hope that the Senate takes it up.”

GOP lawmakers say they have enough Senate votes to confirm his choice.

According to Fox News, the president’s shortlist is believed to include Judge Amy Coney Barrett from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, Judge Barbara Lagoa of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and Judge Allison Jones Rushing of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, among others.

“The president has released his list of names, showing complete transparency,” Murtaugh said, referring to the list Trump released from the White House earlier this month. “But Joe Biden will not do the same, because, once again, he is hiding things from Americans.”

