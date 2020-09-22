https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-issues-executive-order-combat-discrimination-federal-workforce?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has signed an executive order to combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating in the federal workforce.

“Thanks to the courage and sacrifice of our forebears, America has made significant progress toward realization of our national creed, particularly in the 57 years since Dr. King shared his dream with the country,” Trump wrote Tuesday in signing the order.

“Today, however, many people are pushing a different vision of America that is grounded in hierarchies based on collective social and political identities rather than in the inherent and equal dignity of every person as an individual.

“This ideology is rooted in the pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country; that some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors; and that racial and sexual identities are more important than our common status as human beings and Americans.”

The order covers the Executive departments and agencies, Uniformed Services, federal contractors and federal grant recipients.

Trump in signing the order also said that training on the matters of race, sex and other federally protected characteristics is “appropriate and beneficial.”

“The federal government is, and must always be, committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals before the law,” the president also said in the order.

