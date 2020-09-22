https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517712-trump-mocks-biden-appearance-mask-use-ahead-of-first-debate

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE mocked Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE’s appearance and use of a face mask on Tuesday as the first presidential debate draws nearer.

“He feels good about the mask, and that’s OK. Whatever makes you feel good,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh. “Honestly, why the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up with a mask?”

President @realDonaldTrump on Joe Biden’s plastic surgery pic.twitter.com/stDhLf3E6O — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments come a week before Trump and Biden will debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29. The Trump campaign has repeatedly attacked Biden’s cognition, dubbing him “Sleepy Joe” early on.

Trump has also mocked the Biden campaign’s adherence to social distancing guidance from public health officials.

Unlike the Trump campaign, the Biden campaign has engaged in relatively few in-person events. The Trump campaign has held several large in-person rallies.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the debate stage with Trump and holding him accountable. I think I know how to handle bullies — we’ll find out,” Biden said at a campaign fundraiser last week.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

