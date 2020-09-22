https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-one-liner-cracks-up-the-crowd/
Trump cracks up the crowd in PA tonight
‘In the debate it will be him and I on the stage. Is he going to walk in with a mask? Honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up with a mask?’
Here’s a longer highlight from tonight
