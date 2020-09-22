https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517534-trump-says-hell-make-supreme-court-pick-on-saturday

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE plans to announce his nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE on the Supreme Court on Saturday.

“I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, after saying Monday that he expected to announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday.

Trump has said that he is weighing five candidates for the Supreme Court vacancy, though Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa, both of whom Trump nominated to the federal appellate bench, are seen as the top contenders. Allison Jones Rushing, another federal appeals court judge, is also among those being considered by Trump.

On Monday, Trump met with Barrett, who currently serves on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, at the White House.

Barrett is viewed as a frontrunner for the nomination, particularly because she is well-known among conservatives and was recently vetted for her current court position. Trump also met with her in 2018 when weighing a replacement for the vacancy left by Justice Anthony Kennedy, though he ultimately nominated Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Tumultuous court battle upends fight for Senate Fox’s Napolitano: Supreme Court confirmation hearings will be ‘World War III of political battles’ MORE.

Lagoa, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, is also considered a top contender for the nomination, though Trump is not as familiar with her. Trump told reporters Monday that he may meet with Lagoa, a native of Miami, Florida, when he travels to the state later this week.

Trump has made clear he wants to see the Senate vote on his nominee before the November election, despite opposition from Democrats and at least two GOP senators. Most Republican senators have lined up to support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE’s (R-Ky.) pledge that Trump’s nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor.

