When it comes to Trump replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, the people of Ohio clearly approve.

Trump held a campaign event there on Monday night and when he mentioned that he is planning to announce a replacement, the crowd broke into a chant of ‘Fill that seat!’

The enthusiasm of the people in attendance was a good sign for Trump’s chances of winning the state again this year.

The Detroit News reports:

Trump vows to ‘fill that seat’ on Supreme Court during Toledo rally

President Donald Trump pledged to fill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat during a Monday night rally outside Toledo as Democrats argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should make the pick.

At multiple points, the crowd at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, chanted, “Fill that seat.” Trump responded: “We will. We will.”

“It’s somebody that you’re going to have great respect for,” the president added, saying he will “probably” announce his selection on Saturday.

Trump spoke Monday, 43 days before the November election and three days after the news of the liberal justice’s death broke on Friday night. He landed in Swanton around 7:40 p.m. after appearing at a rally in the Dayton area.

Here’s the clip:

The patriots in Swanton, #Ohio chant “FILL THAT SEAT!” after President @realDonaldTrump says he will soon announce a nominee for the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/EpXsqdmCCm — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 22, 2020

Here are some more clips:

You can watch the whole thing below:

[embedded content]

Trump has all the energy on his side.

