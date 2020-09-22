https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-confirmation-scotus-rhino/2020/09/22/id/988285

President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, did not see eye-to-eye on impeachment in February, but Trump was happier with Romney on Tuesday when the senator backed him up on the Supreme Court nomination process.

At a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Trump alluded to Romney’s “half” vote on impeachment earlier this year. Romney voted against one article of impeachment and for the other.

But, Trump told the cheering crowd of supporters, Romney “was very good today, I have to tell you, he was good. Now I’m happy. Thank you, Mitt. Thank you.”

Romney was one of a few senators that was speculated might defect and vote with Democrats not be willing to vote on confirmation on a replacement for recently deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the Nov. 3 election. Two Republicans already have said they do not support the move; two more would spell defeat for the effort.

But Romney on Tuesday issued a statement, saying, “The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”

Trump has said he will make his announcement on a replacement Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at the White House. He has said only the the nominee will be a woman.

Democrats have vowed to fight the nominee that would tilt the court to a strong 6-3 conservative majority.

“We’re going to pick an incredible, brilliant woman and watch the abuse she will take,” Trump said in Pennsylvania.

