https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/22/trump-was-right-the-nyt-reports-on-how-protesters-in-portland-are-now-targeting-residential-neighborhoods/

Guys, is it a big deal that the New York Times is reporting that protesters are now targeting residential neighborhoods? We think it’s a big deal:

White protesters targeting white neighborhoods in the name of Black Lives Matter is peak Portland:

But we were told it was just a tiny slice of the city this was happening to?

The NYT reports that some of the mostly-peaceful protesters threatened to burn down a home that was flying the American flag:

This will not end well:

It’s pretty predictable, actually:

And they’re mad because it’s helping President Trump:

So, Trump was right? Again?

***

