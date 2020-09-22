https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/22/trump-was-right-the-nyt-reports-on-how-protesters-in-portland-are-now-targeting-residential-neighborhoods/

Guys, is it a big deal that the New York Times is reporting that protesters are now targeting residential neighborhoods? We think it’s a big deal:

NY Times admits rioters are coming into residential neighborhoods https://t.co/ar7lExS9vM — Color Revolutionary Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 21, 2020

White protesters targeting white neighborhoods in the name of Black Lives Matter is peak Portland:

“The crowd was — I won’t even say mostly white — I’ll say it was an almost exclusively white crowd marching through the whitest neighborhood in Portland shouting ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Black Lives Are Magic’”https://t.co/gChuldIeW3 — Thaddeus Russell (@ThaddeusRussell) September 21, 2020

But we were told it was just a tiny slice of the city this was happening to?

NYT: “The marches in Portland are increasingly moving to residential and largely white neighborhoods, where demonstrators with bullhorns shout for people to come ‘out of your house and into the street’ and demonstrate their support.”https://t.co/H4JLfL8uQd — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 21, 2020

The NYT reports that some of the mostly-peaceful protesters threatened to burn down a home that was flying the American flag:

“It went from a peaceful march, calling out the names, to all of a sudden, bang, ‘How dare you fly the American flag?’ They said take it down. They wouldn’t leave. They said they’re going to come back and burn the house down.” https://t.co/1DKqVDgnmP — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) September 21, 2020

This will not end well:

“more aggressive protests target ordinary people … who decline to demonstrate allegiance to the cause … frustrated that little has changed … say that sitting idly and watching a protest without participating nowadays is to show tacit support for racism”https://t.co/d3R3YAtClJ — Robin Hanson (@robinhanson) September 21, 2020

It’s pretty predictable, actually:

If you’re going to act like the Manson Family, don’t be surprised if other people want it to end like the fight scene in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood https://t.co/rVsJdABBsv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 21, 2020

And they’re mad because it’s helping President Trump:

Hard to imagine anything better for the Trump campaign than for these protests to continue until election day. Is anyone on the Left thinking about politics anymore?https://t.co/4FI7lIBsx0 — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) September 21, 2020

So, Trump was right? Again?

