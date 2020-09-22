https://grabien.com/story.php?id=306959

RUSH EXCERPT:

BRUCE: “I followed this and no one else has to get all the toxic that this story generates, just awful. So I’m watching this and no one else has? This story just came out, this is about at dinner in 2014 and two years before Hillary runs for president and yet only now it’s coming out. When the number of people in that restaurant and of course all vegetarians because they want to save the planet in the meantime but as an example, “The Daily Beast” reports that TMZ reported only that Bill Clinton had dinner that night with Sean Penn. One person at the table when already it was a huge story with Maxwell’s involvement, we knew it was Epstein’s, but her involvement in particular and there it is. My sense on this now that it’s being reported is that there are seasons to what the left wants to deal with. We had a brief moment with the me too movement. Everybody else has dropped out like a hot potato except for people like a couple of actresses, rose Mccowan, Evan Rachel Wood, but now it’s not good. Now the issue of the season is racism, but it’s almost as though they use these issues to cover up what else they’ve been doing or to ignore what they have kept on doing. For no one at that restaurant to have reported this or to have said wait a minute, Elaine Maxwell was there indicates that for all these years even with all of this exploding, nobody said anything. That tells you it is still ingrained, they are still doing it, and everything they say they care about has been a fraud.”

