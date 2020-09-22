https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517549-twitter-explodes-over-romney-supreme-court-vote-has-always-been-who-we-thought

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Gardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year Grassley, Ernst pledge to ‘evaluate’ Trump’s Supreme Court nominee MORE‘s (R-Utah) announcement on Tuesday that he will entertain confirming President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE‘s Supreme Court nominee this year sparked fervent responses from both liberals and conservatives on social media.

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, was seen as crucial in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE‘s (R-Ky.) plan to vote on the president’s nominee to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE‘s seat. The president has said his team is vetting a shortlist of five women and wants his nominee confirmed before Election Day. He is expected to announce his nominee on Saturday.

Romney’s decision essentially gives McConnell the necessary support to move a Supreme Court nominee this year. The announcement from the Utah senator, who was the only Republican to vote for an article of impeachment against the president during his Senate trial in January, sparked anger from the left and praise from the right.

Mitt Romney will vote on the nominee. It’s over for the Democrats. Thank you, Senator. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney has always been who we thought he was and always will be and no amount of performative tweets and op-eds on his part decrying Trump’s corruption is ever going to change that. — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) September 22, 2020

The big pro-life victory comes on top of a mountain of American deaths. But still worth it for Romney et al. Still worth it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2020

lol at all the people who thought Mitt Romney to be one of the good guys. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 22, 2020

BREAKING: Romney bad again — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) <ahref=”https: twitter.com=”” guypbenson=”” status=”” 1308404147713175553?ref_src=”twsrc%5Etfw””>September 22, 2020

Wow! Mitt Romney is in on the SCOTUS vote! I have so many snarky things to add about him, but he gets a pass for a few weeks. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 22, 2020

So, Mit Romney thinks the president committed high crimes and should be removed from office, but should get to replace RBG on SCOTUS. Got it. Dems, we need to fight back. Impeach Bill Barr or Trump again if we have to. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 22, 2020

In a statement released on social media, Romney cited the Constitution as a key component to his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney wrote.

My statement regarding the current Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/6YO0dPWWXc — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

