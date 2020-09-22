https://www.dailywire.com/news/uk-leader-oks-use-of-troops-to-support-police-enforcement-of-new-strict-covid-19-restrictions

Pubs, bars, and restaurants to close at 22:00 BST (10 p.m.)

They will also be restricted to table service only

People should work from home wherever possible

Face masks compulsory for bar staff and non-seated customers, shop workers, and waiters

Limit on guests at weddings reduced from 30 to 15

Plans to allow fans to return to sporting events paused

“Rule of six” now applies to indoor team sports

Fines for not wearing masks or following rules increased to £200 for first offense

Johnson said, “we have to take drastic action now — to avoid the risk of more drastic action later on.”

The PM also sought to explain why bars need to close at 10 p.m., saying the government has seen evidence that transmission of COVID-19 “does tend to happen later at night after more alcohol has been consumed.” And he said, “we reserve the right to deploy greater firepower, with significantly greater restrictions.”

Top officials this week announced a plan to fine people up to 10,000 pounds ($13,000) if they refuse an order to self-isolate, Stars and Stripes reported.

The new rule orders all residents to undergo quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19 — or even if they are traced to have had contact with someone who tests positive. The rule takes effect Sept. 28.

“The government will help those on lower incomes who face a loss of earnings as a result of self-isolating with a one-time support payment of $633,” Stars reports.

The new move comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.K., hitting 4,422 one day last week, the highest since early May.

Said Johnson: “People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines.”

“We need to do all we can to control the spread of this virus, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected, and to protect the NHS and save lives. And while most people are doing their absolute level best to comply with the rules, I don’t want to see a situation where people don’t feel they are financially able to self-isolate,” the prime minister said.

Related: U.K. To Fine Quarantine-Breakers Up To $13,000

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

