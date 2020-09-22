https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/unhinged-quebec-woman-pascale-ferrier-identified-suspect-case-ricin-letter-sent-trump-white-house/

A female suspect was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol Agents trying to enter the United States from Canada.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that authorities were seeking an unidentified Canadian woman suspect.

The letter addressed to President Trump was intercepted Saturday by federal agents.

TRENDING: FBI Agent Who Uncovered Weiner Laptop with Hillary’s Emails says FBI Leadership Told Him to Erase All of His Findings

Quebec officials identified Pascale Ferrier as the suspect in the case of the ricin letter sent to President Trump last week.

Yup, that’s her.

She also sent a ricin letter to Texas officials.

CTVNews reported:

Quebec resident Pascale Ferrier has been identified as the suspect alleged to have sent letters containing the poisonous substance ricin to the White House and different locations in Texas, including a police department, CTV News has confirmed. A team that specializes in biohazards swarmed a Montreal-area condo Monday morning, evacuating several units as they looked for evidence connected to the ricin-laced letter sent to U.S. President Donald Trump. The letters were intercepted before reaching their destination, and the exact number is “in flux,” officials say. Ferrier, 53, was arrested at the New York-Ontario border on Sunday while trying to cross the border into Buffalo, N.Y. Ferrier was initially expected to appear in court Monday afternoon in Buffalo to face federal charges in the U.S., but sources tell CTV News the appointment was postponed to tomorrow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

